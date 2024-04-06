Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

With the temperatures approaching, many people will immediately head to the nearest swimming lake. But the water rescue warns why this is not a good idea.

Salzburg – With the prospect of summer temperatures at the weekend, many Austrians are already digging last year's bathing suits out of the closet. But one thing has to spoil the fun: the Austrian water rescue service is now warning the population. The weekend of April 6th and 7th is not yet suitable for swimming.

30 degrees: The weekend could bring a temperature record in Austria and Germany

The next few days will bring high temperatures. According to the meteorological service, the maximum temperatures should be ZAMG reach up to 29 degrees on Saturday, April 6th and could even rise to 30 degrees on Sunday, April 7th. Summer feels like it's not far away! But from the middle of next week, Austria will cool down again to 14 degrees and become rainier.

Water rescue on Lake Constance in Austria. Here too it is still too cold to swim on the weekend. © Weingartner Photo/Imago

A temperature record is also suspected for Germany. In some parts of the country the 30 degree mark could also be reached. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the top candidates include the region along the Upper Rhine. The current record for the beginning of April is 27.7 degrees and was measured in Rheinfelden in 2011. Experts speak of midsummer in April.

Despite the record heat, the water temperature is still too cold for swimming

But the Austrian water rescue, Salzburg regional association, is now issuing a warning to all water lovers for the weekend. Even if the outside temperature is almost summery, this cannot be transferred to the water temperature in the lakes. These need a few warm days to warm up. Therefore, the high temperatures should not be seen as a reason to jump into water that is still too cool at the first opportunity.

Wolfgangsee, Salzburg/Upper Austria 7 degrees Attersee, Salzkammergut 8 degrees Achensee, Tyrol 9 degrees Wörthersee, Klagenfurth 10 degrees Lake Neusiedl, Burgenland 13 degrees Lake Constance 7 degrees Chiemsee, Bavaria 8 degrees

(Source: www.wassertemperatur.org)

In most Austrian lakes the water temperature is an icy seven to ten degrees. Lake Neusiedl is the warmest at 13 degrees. It shouldn't take too long here until an acceptable bathing temperature can be reached. Even in Germany the water temperature remains too low for swimming. But it's not just the temperature, but also the water quality that spoils the fun of swimming in German lakes.

Water rescue warns of the consequences of swimming in dangerously cold water

“The lakes and wild bathing waters in Salzburg are still very cold!” writes the water rescue service on its Facebook page. On their website they recommend not swimming in water temperatures below 16 degrees. Austrian lakes cannot currently reach these temperatures.

The German Life Saving Society describes in one brochure the possible consequences of bathing in water that is too cold. Immersing yourself in ice-cold water can cause cold shock. This triggers life-threatening reflexes in the body that can lead to drowning. The water temperature can also lead to failure to swim or hypothermia. Cold water swimming should only be practiced by people who are medically cleared and are used to it.

Water rescue reminds you of bathing rules at the start of the season

“The Austrian Water Rescue, Salzburg Regional Association, would like to take the start of the season as an opportunity and publish some prevention tips for water sports, swimming and bodies of water.” The organization writes that bathing rules are not just for little bathers. The little ones would internalize the rules of swimming, especially through observation and imitation. The Bathing rules of the regional association can be found on their website. (No)