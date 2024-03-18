Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

A group of men got into a fight in the Zillertal. The suspected reason: rival soccer teams. The holidaymakers didn't just attack each other with fists.

Gerlos – Instead of curves in the snow, some chaotic people in the Zillertal ski resort of Gerlos in Austria hit each other. Last Thursday evening (March 14th) a banality degenerated into a mass brawl. Over ten men beat each other – some with skis, as a video shared online shows. An uninvolved passerby was also injured as a result of the fight.

Mass brawl in Gerlos: Two masked men attack a group

The fight broke out at around 6 p.m. on Thursday in front of the valley station of the Dorfbahn in Gerlos, said the Tyrol State Police Department. Two masked Dutch-speaking men attacked a group of around ten Dutch people. The attackers then fled, according to the police report.

In a video that circulated online, you can see how the men initially fight each other with their fists. But after just a few seconds, a ski flies towards one of the suspected attackers. Shortly afterwards, one of the men grabs a ski lying on the ground to use it as a club. A dispute between two groups escalated in an Austrian ski resort a few weeks ago; One person is said to have bitten off another's nose.

Because the club is wearing the wrong colors: the suspected reason for the mass brawl in Gerlos

According to the police report, a Dutch man and an uninvolved passer-by suffered injuries of an unspecified degree during the fight. The ski equipment used in the altercation caused damage amounting to a three-digit euro amount, it said.

“According to the current state of the investigation, the motive for the altercation is likely to be the rivalry between Dutch football fans,” said the officials. According to the report, the two attackers are on the run. The community in Zell am Ziller reported to the Austrian media that there was a complaint of assault against her courier according to.