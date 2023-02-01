Home page World

From: Anna Lorenz

Approaching snowfalls make winter sports enthusiasts rave. However, the Austrian state of Tyrol warns mountain visitors to exercise caution. The avalanche danger is immense.

Innsbruck – The new year 2023 is a month old, normally on the program at this time: snow, snow and more snow. Meteorologically, winter weather is also forecast for the coming days in Tyrol, many people are drawn to the mountains – not least in the hope of powdery ski slopes. However, anyone traveling to Austria should be particularly vigilant: the state of Tyrol warns of a high risk of avalanches.

Caution required in Tyrol: warning of high avalanche danger in winter sports areas

“In the next few days, we expect massive amounts of fresh snow of up to one and a half meters in three seasons,” predicts an expert from Geosphere Austria. In view of these prospects, the Tyrolean authorities are sounding the alarm. In the coming days, level 4 of the five-part danger scale will prevail, it was announced on Wednesday (February 1st). The Kitzbühel Alps, the Hohe Tauern, as well as the Zillertal and Tux Alps are said to be particularly affected by the expected snowfall.

In Bavaria, too, an avalanche in the Zugspitz area near the Tyrolean border caused dramatic moments on Tuesday (January 31). A group of mountaineers got into trouble because of snow breakage, one member was buried 1.5 meters deep. Prime Minister Söder then warned to practice winter sports “with caution” and to correctly assess one’s own strength.

Danger of avalanches due to massive snowfall: Tyrol strongly advises athletes to stay on the slopes

In Austria, in view of the approaching snowfall, people are also appealing to the common sense of mountain visitors. Secured slopes are preferable, the open ski area should only be used with great caution. After a mild January, winter sports enthusiasts are of course happy about the approaching snowfall, which is only supposed to take a short break on Friday (February 3rd). But even with enough white splendor, skiing is still very dangerous this year.

Unlike professional athletes like Lena Dürr, who now cracked the “Shiffrin Code” with the long-awaited slalom victory in Spindlermühe, the amateur skier should always compare his motivation with his own ability, warns ÖKAS President Peter Paal. He certifies that many athletes lack “ski fitness”. And even if you know how to shine on the skis yourself, you have to calculate with the skiing ability of the other skiers. “The problem is when winter sports enthusiasts overestimate themselves, behave recklessly or are poorly prepared,” warned Bavaria’s Interior Minister Hermann accordingly.