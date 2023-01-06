Home page World

Jennifer Lanzinger

Police officers are investigating at the scene after a shootout in the airfield barracks. An Austrian guard was killed by his superior in a shootout. © Florian Wieser/dpa

A young man was shot dead by his superior on Friday morning in a barracks in Wiener Neustadt. The soldier had previously fired several shots.

Vienna – The soldier fired several shots with an assault rifle at the airfield barracks in Wiener Neustadt on Friday morning, after which the man’s superior shot him with a pistol. As the spokesman for the Austrian Ministry of Defense, Michael Bauer, told the German Press Agency, the Austrian guard was killed in the shootout with his superior.

Shootout in barracks in Wiener Neustadt: Austrian soldier killed by superior

According to initial information, the incident was preceded by a dispute, said Bauer. The supervisor was injured in the course of the argument. According to the spokesman, the dead man was born in 2002 and did his military service in Wiener Neustadt in Lower Austria.

