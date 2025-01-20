The Austrian golf professional Sepp Straka celebrated a triumph on the PGA Tour for the third time in his career. The 31-year-old won the $8.8 million tournament in La Quinta, California, two strokes ahead of the American Justin Thomas.

Straka celebrated his first tournament victories at the beginning of 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida and in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. In California, the Austrian went into the final round with a four-shot lead and stayed two under par. He was “totally nervous,” said Straka, who, however, didn’t let two bogeys unsettle him on the last day: “I am Really thrilled with how I handled the pressure today.”