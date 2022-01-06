Home page world

Austrian receives 15 years’ imprisonment © Uli Deck / dpa

In connection with the abuse complex in Münster, a defendant in Austria was sentenced to 15 years in prison for serious sexual abuse of children.

Münster – The police in Münster announced on Thursday. The district court of Klagenfurt therefore saw it as proven on Tuesday that the man had abused eight children between the ages of seven and ten years. The court also ordered the 45-year-old Austrian to be sent to an institution for “mentally abnormal lawbreakers”. The detectives of the «Rose Investigation Commission» had tracked down the truck driver by evaluating chat histories with the main suspect from Münster. Intensive investigations in cooperation with the “Central and Contact Point Cybercrime” (ZAC) NRW based at the Cologne Public Prosecutor’s Office then led to the arrest of the man in Carinthia at the beginning of December 2020. The trial of a 24-year-old German who was also arrested there is still pending.

In the abuse complex uncovered in 2020, children were raped in a gazebo in Münster and other places. So far, the police have identified more than 30 victims and located over 50 suspects, some of whom have already been convicted. The police in Münster had seized a total of 1.5 million gigabytes of data that document the acts. (dpa)