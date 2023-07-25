Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

The debate about Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann continues. A woman accuses the musician. However, this initially has no legal consequences.

Munich – There have been numerous serious allegations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann in recent weeks. Several young women told about theirs Experiences in Row Zero at the band’s concerts and at Lindemann’s private parties. The musician and his band then came under heavy criticism, one Petition should even prevent Rammstein from appearing. Now a woman from Austria is also making serious allegations – to which the Vienna public prosecutor has since commented.

After numerous allegations against Till Lindemann – Austrian raises serious allegations

Dozens of women have commented on their experiences with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, especially on social networks. There was talk of private parties at which the 60-year-old musician is said to have chosen young women for sexual acts. A refusal is said to have resulted in violence in some cases.

Lindemann himself denies the allegations. The musician accused the press of inadmissible suspicion reporting, which is ridiculed by a media lawyer in Lindemann’s case. The band also asked in a statement not to prematurely judge the singer. Now, however, there are allegations again – it’s about what an Austrian wants to have experienced.

Till Lindemann is on stage as part of the Germany tour. © Malte Krudewig/dpa

The woman told the Austrian broadcaster ORF, she had been on the Rammstein stadium tour, which has been ongoing since 2019. In advance, she was written to in a Rammstein group on social media. She would have been given the prospect of meeting Till Lindemann – an offer that the woman said she was happy to accept. She was instructed to dress provocatively for the meeting. The now fired casting director Alena Makeeva should therefore have taken photos of the selected girls. Lindemann then chose which women were allowed to attend his private party, the woman said.

According to the woman, there were also intoxicants at the parties, but she says: “I never had the feeling that I was missing anything from the evening. I was always completely, 100 percent there.” So far her story ties in with what many other women have said, but then her story begins to differ from the others.

Austrian describes alleged incident with Rammstein singer Till Lindemann

Unlike the other women, Lindemann called her personally when it came to going to his hotel room. He told her he wanted to have sex with her. She doesn’t know how he got her cell phone number. She herself would not have wanted to go into the room, but she allowed herself to be persuaded by the other women.

“I felt very uncomfortable. Suddenly he stood in front of me and said: ‘Come on, I want to have sex with you’”. According to the woman, she wants to respond with the words “No, I don’t want to. Please don’t.” According to the Austrian, however, Lindemann did not take this into account and after her refusal she hit her buttocks several times on the bed. “Ouch, please stop!” The woman allegedly said to Lindemann, who ignored this and continued.

Another woman managed to take her cell phone with her despite the ban, and she documented the injuries. After the allegations against Lindemann, another member of the Rammstein band also spoke up.

On stage, Till Lindemann continues to work on his hardcore eccentricity and provokes with his show. From sexual to gory or dark, the rocker puts on an extravagant show, like here in Denmark in 2017 © IMAGO/Gonzales Photo/Sebastian Dammark

According to forensic experts who were commissioned by the ORF to check the authenticity of the recordings, the photos are “very likely unchanged original recordings”. Neither a manipulation of the date of recording nor the time of the files in question could be determined.

Allegations by an Austrian against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann – no investigations initiated

Despite the woman’s allegations, however, there are no investigations. The simple reason: there is too little information. The information was provided anonymously, so the authorities do not know the woman’s identity. Other important information, such as the exact place and time of the alleged incident, is not known – only that it is said to have happened on the band’s stadium tour, which has been running since 2019.

No notification was received either. And since no specific location was named, the Vienna public prosecutor’s office doesn’t even know whether they’re even responsible for the case. Further action is therefore not justified. Opposite the newspaper The standard the public prosecutor announced that “for the time being, no preliminary proceedings will be initiated”. It is the presumption of innocence.