From: Sonja Thomaser

The Austrian party Wandel wants to run in the national election under the new name “Keine von denen”. © Montage: Patrick Pleul/dpa/Screenshot/keine.at

The left-wing party Wandel wants to score points with a new name in the National Council elections – and in particular to appeal to voters who do not feel represented by the established parties.

Vienna – The left-wing party Wandel only managed to get 0.5 percent of the vote in the last National Council election in 2019, thus clearly missing the four percent hurdle for entry into parliament. This year, the party wants to run again in the National Council election in Austria on September 29th – with the new name “Keine von ihnen” and a clear goal.

“Unfortunately, there is currently no parliamentary party that represents us. We do not trust any of them. None of them are honest and transparent.” The name is intended to appeal to the large part of the population that is “disappointed and disgusted” by the parliamentary parties, said top candidate Fayad Mulla to the Austrian daily newspaper default.

“None of them” wants to appeal to dissatisfied people in the Austrian National Council elections

The politicians from Wandel want to use their new name to explicitly appeal to the dissatisfied in Austria. To this end, they have launched a social media campaign since mid-June that asks provocative questions such as “Which party is electable?” and “Which party really represents you?” Video clips from street surveys show that these questions are often answered with “none”.

After a countdown on bereit.at, the official website was launched on Tuesday (2 July) keine.at revealed.

Prevent dissatisfied voters from drifting towards the right-wing populist FPÖ

In order to be able to stand in the election, the party needs 2,600 signatures. These are to be collected from July 9. Wandel also managed to run nationwide in 2019 and is therefore expecting a successful candidacy this year as well.

The party wants to prevent dissatisfied voters from drifting to the right-wing populist FPÖ. “We cannot leave the dissatisfied to the FPÖ,” Mulla told the defaultHe is convinced that only a few of the Blue Party’s voters are truly right-wing: “Many others are simply angry and disappointed. We want to give them a chance to express that by voting for them.” However, an alliance with other left-wing groups did not materialize. The short name for the party will be “NONE” in large letters on the ballot paper in the autumn.

However, the party would not be the only alliance with a curious name that could appear on the ballot in the National Council elections. The “Beer Party” led by punk rocker and politician Marco Pogo is also aiming to enter the Austrian parliament in the autumn elections. (sot)