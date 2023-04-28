Although it has not been as loved as the Z saga, Dragon Ball Super It has managed to accumulate a large number of followers, as new manga from this franchise continue to appear, as well as movies linked to it. And although their characters are not endearing, there are some that have caught the attention of fans due to background issues.

Those who have stolen the spotlight, especially in the tournament of power, are the Saiyan calls caulifla and kale, which are apparently sisters, at least that is what is implied in the chapters. And that has made the cosplayer nicknamed pamroid 18pay tribute to one of these characters with a costume that fans will love.

Here the image:

It is worth mentioning that the artist is dedicated to this medium of cosplay, so she has not only played this female character, but many others that come from the world of anime, manga, movies, and more productions. Also, users can support her work by following her on media like TikTok, Youtubeamong other popular social networks.

Via: instagram

editor’s note: Wow, it turned out very well, getting to comb your hair like that or finding a wig with that aspect is not easy, because then there are some that look half fake. Undoubtedly, cosplay is a business that little by little is taking more shape.