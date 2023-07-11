Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

During a stage dive, a person jumps from a stage into the crowd – a 19-year-old is now injured. © ANP/Imago (symbol image)

A 19-year-old rap fan from Austria jumped off the stage at a concert. What was planned as a stage dive ended in injury.

Munich/Frauenfeld – The Open Air Frauenfeld Festival took place in Switzerland last weekend. During the performance of the rapper “Ski Mask The Slump God”, a fan jumped off a stage and had to be treated medically – nobody caught him.

19-year-old jumps from a high stage at a festival – nobody catches him

From July 6th to 8th, 2023 the Open Air Frauenfeld Festival took place with headliners like Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. During the performance of “Ski Mask The Slump God,” the rapper just wanted to grant a fan’s wish to jump off the stage into the crowd. The jump is known as a “stagedive” and is commonplace at many concerts. But the action ended in disaster. Elton John no longer wants to give concerts in the future.

The 19-year-old Austrian, who was brought onto the stage at the rapper’s concert, jumped into the crowd from a great height. However, she was not ready to catch the rap fan. The Austrian spoke to the Swiss portal “20 Minuten” about how his fateful jump came about: “At the concert by my favorite artist, I held up a sign that said ‘let me stage dive’. Then Ski Mask brought me onto the stage.”

Stage diving accident at Open Air Frauenfeld – Austrian injured

The 19-year-old stage diver originally intended to “jump off the lower stage.” However, when the Austrian made his way onto the stage at Ski Mask’s prompting, the rapper went to the higher stage. After glancing around at the crowd, the 19-year-old knew: “All eyes were on me, there was no turning back. I didn’t think much about it.” In a video posted to Twitter, he can be seen jumping into a section of the audience where there weren’t many people.

Instead of on the hands of the fans, he landed roughly on the ground. The spectators had warned him not to jump before his jump. When he fell, the Austrian was lucky in his misfortune. As paramedics told him, he probably only broke his metacarpal bone and suffered abrasions. The Austrian did not want to go to the hospital in Switzerland, also because it could cost him dearly abroad. A woman was sexually assaulted multiple times while crowd surfing at Summer Breeze Festival 2022.