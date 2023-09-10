Home page World

From: Stella Henrich

Split

Prices like in the Nobel Club: An Austrian comes across the most expensive cola he has ever seen on the motorway. He curses truck stop usury.

Munich ‒ He was on vacation with his family by car. The 31-year-old Gabriel wanted to step out after a long journey and therefore decided to stop at the next opportunity. The family stopped at the motorway service station at Mondsee in Upper Austria, reported today.at. The young Viennese first went to the toilet and then wanted to have a drink. But the price of a Coke stunned him.

Young Viennese shocked by the price of cola: 9.50 euros for a small bottle

“This is no longer normal,” he said, looking at the drinks menu, according to the report. The price for a 0.33 liter bottle was 9.50 euros. This may have been because, if desired, the drink is served with half a hand-cut lime, ice cubes and fresh mint. At first the Viennese thought he had read it wrong. Even in a posh club, a Coke doesn’t cost that much, he comments on the price of the drink. He took a picture of the prize card and forwarded it to the “reader reporter”. Today-Editing continues.

Drink usury in Austria: A man from Vienna came across a cola for 9.50 euros in a rest stop. (Symbolic image) © Stefan Rotter/Imago

Time and again, travelers on their way to vacation are shocked by the prices they encounter in their vacation destination or on the way there. Croatian tourists reported prices of over six euros for a cola, still water for seven euros and an espresso for five euros. And this Viennese also lost his temper when comparing prices because a Gösser Radler was significantly cheaper in German supermarkets than in his home country, where the Radler is made. And even the prices for a Wiener Schnitzel sometimes cause complete incomprehension – certainly not just among holidaymakers. Although celebrity hosts think 28 euros for a piece of veal is definitely appropriate.

Price of soft drink shocks holidaymakers: not ready to comment

The TodayIn any case, the editorial team tried to contact the boss of the Mondsee rest station to ask. He, in turn, is said to have been unwilling to talk or comment. So a good tip: If you don’t want to let the horrendous prices at rest stops spoil your appetite or thirst, you should definitely take enough food with you and avoid the motorway rest stops. Because even the occasional quiet place on the highway has become expensive. (sthe)