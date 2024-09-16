Home World

After snowfall in the Alps, there is a risk of avalanches, with three fatalities. Police prevented ten tourists from crossing the high-risk zone.

Schwaz – The extraordinarily early and severe onset of winter in the mountains surprised many tourists and hut operators at the weekend. Late summer and early autumn are actually considered the best season for mountain hikers, as it is usually calm and sunny on the peaks. In mid-summer, however, there are often thunderstorms.

Avalanche buries mountain hiker in Austria – probably dead under the snow masses in the high-risk zone

But this year everything is different. Up to one meter of snow fell from an altitude of 800 meters, and the wind blew it together to form cornices that can quickly reach two or three meters in height. The result: acute danger of avalanches. On Saturday (September 14), a 27-person hiking group in the Tyrolean Karwendel (Austria) was surprised by an avalanche while descending from the Binsalm (1500 meters) to the Eng near the valley floor at 1200 meters. A man around 70 years old was buried.

An initial search was unsuccessful, and the rescue operation had to be called off due to the danger of further avalanches. On Sunday and Monday, the risk was too great to search for the man from Coburg (Upper Franconia). The chance of survival is now zero, and the police assume that he is dead.

Snowbound group wants to descend into the valley through the avalanche zone in Tyrol on their own

On Sunday (September 15), the Tyrolean police helicopter had to take off to fly ten mountain hikers from the same region into the valley. They were three Dutch and three Germans who were snowed in on their weekend trip to the Lamsenjoch Hut (1,953 meters). This is located about three kilometers from the Binsalm on the other side of the Lamsenjoch ridge.

There, too, the snow masses were piled up several metres high. “They had already spent two days with us and wanted to get down because they had to go home,” reports the tenant of the hut at IPPEN.MEDIA. He continued: “They wanted to descend again, but I strongly advised them not to do that.” Because there is still an enormous risk of avalanches.

“As the hikers insisted on returning to the valley, the Schwaz mountain rescue service was alerted,” reports the Tyrolean police. However, the rescue team decided that the ascent was out of the question due to the avalanche situation. “After consulting the state warning center, the group of ten was taken to Steinboden by police helicopter,” the police report. From there, the Schwaz mountain rescue team accompanied the people back to the valley, partly on foot and partly in an off-road vehicle. No one was injured.

Sudden onset of winter in Austria: Mountain hut owners are now stuck with their supplies

The onset of winter in September is a real problem for the hut owners: “September is actually peak season for us,” says the tenant of the Lamsenjochhütte, who does not want to be named. “We bought a lot of food, and now we have to throw a lot of it away.” It is supposed to be much warmer and sunny again by next weekend. But: “We get our supplies on the alpine path, which has to be cleared of snow first, and that costs a lot of money.”

In South Tyrol, a mountain hiker froze to death during the onset of winter at the weekend. A ski tourer from Slovenia was recovered dead from a snow cornice near Obertauern on Sunday. In Italy, eight mountaineers fell to their death on Monte Rosa when they dislodged a snow cornice. One of them died.