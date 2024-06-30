by VALERIO BARRETTA

Austrian GP, ​​Zhou from the pit lane

The starting grid for the Austrian Grand Prix changes three hours before the start. Guanyu Zhouin fact, will start from the pit lane at the Red Bull Ring.

Kick Sauber worked on the Chinese driver’s car under Parc Fermé, modifying the car’s set-up with the approval of the technical delegate Jo Bauer, who informed the steward.

This is a change that does not essentially affect the starting grid, as Zhou qualified in last place yesterday. He will join the group and will fight to avoid at least the last position.