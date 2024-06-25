by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes, Wolff is not satisfied

The progress seen in recent weeks has given new impetus to the Mercedes. The Brackley team is coming off two consecutive podiums – Montreal and Montmeló – and is now awaiting the challenge of the Red Bull Ring. A very different challenge to that of Catalonia: here traction and straight line speed count much more, and it will be interesting to see if the W15 will be able to relate to a circuit where last year it did not go beyond seventh and eighth place.

Toto Wolff is the first to push night and day in the factory to revive Mercedes and would have something to rejoice after the results of the last weekends, but the Austrian is not satisfied and wants confirmation on the performance of the W15 as soon as possible.

Wolff’s words

“We knew Barcelona would be a good measure of our recent progress. The team worked hard to improve the W15 at fast cornering circuits, such as Barcelona. These improvements helped us build on Montreal’s momentum“, this is the Austrian’s comment. “Even though we didn’t have the definitive pace to compete for the win, it was encouraging to be in the group. Lewis took a well-deserved podium and George managed his final stint well to take P4. We came out of the weekend with solid points, but we know there is still work to do to have a realistic chance of fighting for victories. The work is ongoing and we are on a positive trajectory“.

“We go to Austria with the aim of continuing to make positive progress. It’s a very different circuit to last weekend“, he concluded. “There are many low and medium speed corners and some long straights. It will be a further challenge for our car. The leading group is very compact and we will have to give our best to be able to fight for the podium once again“.