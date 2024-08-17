For the first time since the German Grand Prix, the ‘Tricolore’ returns to occupy the first position on the starting grid, and once again thanks to Celestine Vietti. The 22-year-old from Ciriè in fact achieved the best time on the Red Bull Ring circuit, finishing with an advantage of just 58 thousandths of a second over Aron Canet. Championship leader Sergio Garcia was 3rd, but with a great opportunity to increase his gap on his closest pursuers: while Ai Ogura will not participate in the Austrian GP due to the fracture to his hand sustained during P2, Joe Roberts will start only from 11th place on the grid.

Q1: illusion for Foggia

Also in Moto2, as in the previous Moto3 qualifiers, several laps were cancelled by the race direction for several riders for exceeding the track limits. The decisions taken after the chequered flag was decisive in this case, in a session closed with the best performance of Zonta van der Goorbergh in 1:34.300. Together with the Dutchman they obtained the ‘pass’ for Q2 Fermin Aldeguer, Albert Arenas and, initially, Diogo Moreira. However, following the cancellation of the Brazilian driver’s lap due to track limits, Dennis Foggia he got through to Q2, only to lose it later for the same reasons. In this way, Seine Agius thus completing the top 4.

Q2: Vietti back on pole

Q2 which started immediately with the scare for the Manuel Gonzalez’s fallwith a bad highside very similar to Ogura’s one which occurred in P2, and in the same place, that is, at the exit of turn 2. The fall caused the exposure of the red flagwith qualifying fortunately restarting after a few minutes, with the Spaniard taken to the medical centre for checks but appearing to be in good condition.

The last three minutes were decisive, with Vietti posting the best performance in 1:33.855 just moments after Binder’s fall. Nothing to be done for Canet, very close to taking the pole from the Italian rider but with a delay of only 58 thousandths. Garcia closes the front row, but the Spaniard’s 3rd place could be an excellent starting point to strengthen his leadership. In fact, in addition to in Ogura’s absencethe Boscoscuro driver will also be able to take advantage of the disappointing performance of Joe Robertswhich will start only from11th place. Finally, it is worth highlighting the fourth position of Tony Arbolinowhich however will have to be paid three penalty positions for having slowed Canet down in full trajectory during the P2. Everything is ready for the race tomorrow morningwith departure scheduled for 12:15 and live on Sky Sport MotoGPchannel 208.

Moto2 / Austrian Grand Prix 2024: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)