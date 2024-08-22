Ducati Party in Austria

Also at the Red Bull Ring last Sunday the Ducati reaffirmed its superiority once again, monopolizing the entire top 4 at the finish. Abysmal gaps for all the other brands, with KTM arriving at 18 seconds, Aprilia at 24, with Honda and Yamaha over half a minute behind, 36″ and 37″ respectively.

Dall’Igna’s analysis

In his usual post-race review, General Manager Luigi ‘Gigi’ Dall’Igna commented on the Red Bull Ring race as follows: “Another extraordinary pokermore records to write in the annals with yet another all-Ducati podium on one of the luckiest tracks for us, which sees us winners for the ninth time and marks Pecco’s 25th success in MotoGP, the third consecutive here. Bagnaia thus enters the top ten of riders with the most victories in the history of the premier class: he did so with a race that he practically dominated from start to finish, with a sensational one-two after the victory in the Sprint on Saturday. A granite superiority, with a disarming authorityan exemplary management of the race in a very delicate context due to the high temperatures on a track where avoiding falls is a particularly important aspect. And so it was, after taking the lead he always kept the race under control with an impressive pace andan incredible lucidity, without ever giving his opponents any chance to reply, delivering his decisive “blow” when it was time to close the match. An absolute champion.

However, an excellent Martin showed all his talent also in the raceafter having conquered a stratospheric pole position. Speed ​​and consistency that none of the others had, the only one who today tried to contrast Bagnaia, knowing that without taking unnecessary risks he would have settled for second place, already thinking about the next challenge.

Pecco and Jorge rode a solitary race ahead of Enea, who was unable to maintain the same pace but in turn held off his pursuers. An excellent third place, the result of a good start and initial determination that immediately brought him once again among the protagonists. Another weekend in crescendo and a podium that confirms his recovered merits.

Marc Marquez recorded another spectacular and emotional comeback. Even with some regrets for the unfortunate start and the initial contact, in a GP in which he felt competitive as always, and this aspect satisfies us a lot.

Bezzecchi also had an excellent race, also author of a splendid lap with rapid overtaking: well done! It is no coincidence that the first four positions in the race reflect the world championship standings and, therefore, the real values ​​on the track.

Thanks to all our riders who honor the strength of our bike and, above all, a special thanks to all the girls and boys of Ducati Corse for their precious work!

Go Ducati!”