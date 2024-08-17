by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bastianini, comeback from 4th place

The pace is there, the starting position a little less. That’s always Enea’s big problem Bastianinifourth in the Red Bull Ring Sprint after starting from seventh position. The #23, fresh from a one-two at Silverstone, also has to deal with some balance issues on his GP24 in Austria, but judging by the short race it seems he has made a good step forward in terms of the race.

Precisely in terms of GP, Bastianini believes he can aim for the podium. Expecting something more, with these Bagnaia and Martin, would be an act of arrogance.

Bastianini’s words

“I’m a little more motivated for tomorrow, because until this morning I had seen it a bit black“, he commented on Sky Sport MotoGP. “I always struggled a lot with the front and when I’m not right I have a lot of difficulty riding. This afternoon we settled down a bitI was definitely closer, still far from Jorge and ‘Pecco’, but I think that tomorrow we can try to fight for the podium. Something more, if I have to be realistic, I would say no, because ‘Pecco’ is going very fast here, he is able to brake very hard, he is very effective in that phase. Jorge is very effective instead in curves like 6 and 7, so I have to do a miracle to try to win tomorrow. But, anyway, I’m here to try.”.

“Do I have clearer ideas for tomorrow? Actually, yesterday I also had clear ideas for today, but it didn’t work. You always have to stay positive, but I think it’s a weekend a bit like the one in Barcelona. I’m struggling a lot, I have to struggle a bit, but today was definitely a good confidence boost. I think that tomorrow, if we do a good warm-up and start the race well, it could be a bit easier.“.