Post-Tender Complaint

The finale of the Austrian GP is tinged with yellow, at the end of a fun race full of overtaking, at least behind the first and second positions. The Aston Martin in fact he presented a surprise, after the checkered flag, a official communication to the race stewards in which he formally disputes the outcome of the Grand Prix. It was a bolt from the blue, which at first seemed difficult to interpret. In fact, the same press release did not immediately report the specific motivations inherent in the reasons for the dispute.

The ‘usual’ track limits

The only certain news initially was that at 18.30 a representative of the British team was required to present himself in front of the stewards, to explain the reason for this sudden protest. Of course, other interested parties will also be able to participate in this hearing. Indiscretions that then began to leak in the paddock suggested that the team of Lawrence Stroll intended to request a new check on the non-compliance with some track limits.

Norris and Gasly star watched

Evidently according to the Aston Martin managers some drivers – who presumably reached the finish line ahead of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll – should have received a second penalty for not having correctly observed the track limits. Track limits were the main theme of the whole weekend, with eight out of 20 riders collecting a penalty of at least five seconds during the GP for this reason. Alonso and Stroll crossed the checkered flag in sixth and tenth positions, less than five seconds behind Norris and Gasly respectively. It therefore seems possible that the driver at whom the Aston Martin is pointing its finger is one of between the English and the French. Gasly even received two separate penalties during the race for repeatedly violating the track limits. Norris, on the other hand, did not receive penalties, but a long salesman in turn 3 could ‘dance’ for him.

The communication of the race direction

A new press release released by the Stewards then definitively clarified, pointing out that “a number of canceled laps have been brought to the attention of the stewards”. These will all have to be double-checked and could lead – but the conditional is a must – to further upsets in the final ranking order. As if to justify themselves, the commissioners also specified in the official document that they had to manage, during the GP, over 100 spins cleared.