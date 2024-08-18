Several drivers had to serve one or more long lap penalties during the Austrian Grand Prix, including the championship leader David Alonso. Despite this penalty, the Colombian did not give up on his chances of victory, crossing the finish line first and strengthening his world championship lead not only thanks to his seventh win of the season, but also due to the incredible bad luck of Ivan Ortolà, who staged a great comeback but was betrayed at the start by a technical problem in a GP in which he was starting from pole position.

Race report

The final twist of the race occurred just moments before the start, with the sensational Poleman Ivan Ortolà returns to the pits as soon as the latter had lined up on the grid. The Spaniard’s KTM engine actually stopped just before the red light, with the #48 taking the road to the pit lane, leaving the poleman’s spot free.

An episode that allowed Kelso to take the lead of the race, followed by Alonso. However, on the 3rd lap, the Colombian served his long-lap penaltyslipping to 10th place and ‘giving’ second place to Muñoz and the podium to Holgado. Up until lap 7, Muñoz repeatedly tried to complete the attack on Kelso, with Holgado taking advantage of this duel to jump to the top of the standings. A challenge that allowed the pursuers to reduce the gap from the top-3, with Veijer able to climb to the top of the standings. An overtaking that, from that moment on for the rest of the race, gave rise to other attacks among the top seven drivers, with several changes of leadership. The one who emerged from these battles, however, was David Alonso, who despite the disadvantage of the long lap penalty managed to come back to win, his seventh of the season. A success not without difficulty for the Colombian, who first defended himself from Muñoz and then from Holgado during the of the last lap. Spectacular battle between these last two drivers, which saw Muñoz awarded in second position, but with an advantage of only 5 thousandths on his compatriot. Also worthy of applause is the Ortolà’s comebackwho climbed from last place after the restart from the pit lane to the ninth position final. An outcome that also rewards Alonso in the general classification, with the Colombian increasing his advantage over his pursuers as world championship leader.

Moto3 – Austrian GP 2024: arrival order (top-15)