In a Formula 1 increasingly founded on young drivers’ academies, Alpine too has decided to give one of its most interesting talents a chance. This is the Chinese Guanyu Zhou, current leader of the F2 championship and a driver who carries on his shoulders the considerable weight of being the ‘predestined’ to finally bring China to ‘full time’ in Formula 1. Zhou will take to the track at the PL1 of the Austrian GP, ​​driving Fernando Alonso’s A521. He will be the first Chinese driver in the last eight years to drive during a race weekend. The last was in 2012-2013 Ma Quinghua, who had driven – always in free practice – with HRT and Caterham. Zhou, 22, is in his third season in F2 this year.

【Announcement】

I’ll be driving FP1 in #AustrianGP with @ AlpineF1Team ! Thanks for the opportunity! Can’t wait, going to be a special day, 🇨🇳 proud moment. See you all on track ✌🏼 【官 宣】 我 将 代表 AlpineF1 车队

参加 # F1 奥地利 大奖赛 第一节 练习 赛！ pic.twitter.com/vG6qeAHiXo – Guanyu Zhou (@ gyzhou_33) June 28, 2021

“Driving in FP1 on an F1 weekend is like a dream come true for me – commented the person concerned – and represents one more step towards my ultimate goal of becoming a Formula 1 driver. It will be a very special moment. I am preparing as much as possible to be ready and also to make sure that I am able to complete all the objectives and plans that the team has given me. There have not been many Chinese drivers in Formula 1, so this possibility makes me very proud. Driving Fernando’s car will be even more special, as he inspired me to pursue a career in racing when I was young. I am very happy with my results so far and I am very grateful for the support I have from those around me. My goal is to maximize this opportunity. I’m really looking forward to it”.

Satisfied with this choice too Laurent Rossi, managing director of Alpine. “Getting into F1 is incredibly difficult for young drivers – commented the French manager – we are proud to support emerging talents on this path. In his role as Test Driver Guanyu has participated in test sessions and the simulator, so having a free practice session with a current car is a logical and important step for one of the Academy’s brightest stars. This experience will help him a lot, as he progresses towards the ultimate goal which is to obtain constitutes a full time position in F1“.