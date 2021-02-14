ÖAustria has sharply criticized the new German entry restrictions. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg warned on Sunday against “excessive steps that do more harm than good”. The conservative minister told his colleague Heiko Maas in Berlin. In addition, the German ambassador Ralf Beste is expected on Sunday for a meeting at the Vienna Foreign Ministry, reported the news agency APA.

Vienna’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer complained that the travel restrictions for Tyrol were hindering inner-Austrian traffic between Tyrol and eastern Austria because the route via the so-called Deutsche Eck in Bavaria was de facto closed. This is “completely unacceptable”. “This measure by Bavaria is half-baked and only causes chaos,” said the conservative politician.

The aim of border controls is to curb the introduction of more contagious variants of the coronavirus. These variants are more common in both the Czech Republic and Tyrol than in Germany. For this reason, only Germans and foreigners with a residence and residence permit in Germany are currently allowed to enter the affected areas. There were initially exceptions for medical staff, truck drivers and seasonal agricultural workers.