The Austrian village that inspired Disney to break out the kingdom of Arendelle Frozen series, is fed up with the countless selfie hunters. The municipality has installed several wooden fences to make it more difficult for tourists to take a picture of the reflecting lake, the church bell and the Alps in the background.

Local media and AFP news agency report this. “We have responded to complaints from residents,” a municipal official told AFP on Monday. The fences were installed last week.

Picturesque Hallstatt, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was Disney’s inspiration for the kingdom of Arendelle from the Frozen animated films. The village has been copied in full size in China and has also been popular in South Korea since it was mentioned in a television series. Before the corona pandemic, the village received about a million visitors a year and that flow has started again.

Congestion and noise

The tourists mainly want to photograph the village and its church from a certain side, on the edge of the lake of the same name. This causes congestion and noise and the approximately 750 villagers are fed up with that.

It remains to be seen how long the fences will remain in place, the official reports to AFP. First, we look at how tourists react to the obstacles. “The only thing that helps is if the photo hotspot is no longer a photo hotspot,” Mayor Alexander Scheutz told local media.

The village of Hallstatt on the lake of the same name in Austria. © ANP / Mauritius Images GmbH

