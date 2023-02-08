Austrian footballer murdered in the middle of the street: man shot him in the head

The former Austrian international Volkan Kahraman43, died on Wednesday, murdered in the middle of the street in Vienna after a dispute with a man, who ended up committing suicide, the electronic press in Austria reported on Wednesday.

(You may be interested in: Gerard Piqué: the hurtful nickname with which Shakira refers to Clara Chía)

According to the Kronenzeitung newspaper, the former soccer player had a heated discussion with another man in a cafeteria, who going out into the street he took out a gun and shot him in the head.

The former midfielder, considered at the end of the 1990s as one of the great promises of football in Austria, began his professional career at Feyenoord Rotterdam, at just 17 years of age.

(Read: Former PSG player, very hard on Lionel Messi: ‘Contract extension is a m…’)

Failing to gain a foothold in the Dutch club squad, he was transferred in 1998 to Excelsior Rotterdam, also in the Dutch first division, where he played three seasons.

Former soccer player Volkan Kahraman, who became an idol in his country, has been shot in the head after arguing with a man in a cafeteria. There is shock in Austria over his traumatic death. Via The Spanish pic.twitter.com/LTuG0rTLHo – Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) February 8, 2023

After two successful seasons for Pasching, in the Austrian Bundesliga, Kahraman was called up to the Austrian national team, with whom he played three games in 2002.

(Also: ‘High quality footballer’: Greek football icon praises James Rodríguez)

Born in Vienna into a family of Turkish immigrants, the footballer retired in 2010 after playing for several years with lower-league Austrian clubs.

In 2017, Kahraman stood in the parliamentary elections as a candidate for the Austrian people’s party ÖVP, although he was not elected as a deputy.

EFE