The Austrian GP on the circuit of Red Bull Ring closes the first hat-trick of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. Sunday July 4, 2021 is replicated on Styrian GP dominated by Verstappen’s Red Bull before two Mercedes-AMG by Hamilton and Bottas. Probably one is waiting for us on the same track photocopy run, with the motorized Red Bull Honda which managed to stop the German rule.

In fact, for the first time in the era of hybrid power units Mercedes hasn’t won a four-round race. The balance of power has reversed as Red Bull can also count on over 40 points in the constructors ranking.

Versteppen is the leader of the 2021 F1 World Championship

Behind the two top teams, he hopes Ferrari that in the Styrian GP with Charles Leclerc she managed to reassemble from last position to seventh place, thanks to a long series of yes overtaking. Without the lost time after contact with Gasly the Monegasque could hope to reach the podium.

Schedules Gp Austria F1 2020 live SKY and delayed TV8

The Grand Prix in Austria, scheduled for Sunday 4th July 2021, on TV it is only visible in live on Sky at 15.00, while on on TV8 the deferred qualifications (18:30) and the race (19:30) are scheduled.

Friday 02 July 2021 (FREE PRACTICE)

11.30-12.30 Free Practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1)

15.00-16.00 Free Practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 03 July 2021 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

12.00-13.00 Free Practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1)

15.00-16.00 Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 18.30 on TV8)

Sunday 04 July 2020 (RACE)

15.00 Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and delayed at 19.30 on TV8)

Red Bull Ring F1 circuit

