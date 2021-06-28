The Red bull ring hosts his second consecutive date after the past Styrian GP, in which Max verstappen it prevailed with great authority and demonstrated the current superiority of ‘energy’ cars over Mercedes.

For him Austrian GP Pirelli will give the teams a softer range of tires, so the race will have different strategic variants from last Sunday. Hamilton will try to stop the bleeding, Ferrari will confirm its good result with the sixth and seventh of Sainz and Leclerc last Sunday and Alonso to settle Alpine in the points zone, from which it has not left in the last three races.

Schedules: What time is the Austrian F1 GP?

Friday july 2 Country Free 1 Free Practice 2 Spain 11:30 15:00 Portugal 10:30 14:00 Argentina / Chile 07:30 10:00 Mexico 04:30 07:00 Colombia / Peru 05:30 08:00 United States (GMT-4) 06:30 09:00

Saturday july 3 Country Free Practice 3 Classification Spain 12:00 15:00 Portugal 11:00 14:00 Argentina / Chile 07:00 10:00 Mexico 04:00 07:00 Colombia / Peru 05:00 08:00 United States (GMT-4) 06:00 09:00

Sunday, July 4 Country Race Spain 15:00 Portugal 14:00 Argentina / Chile 11:00 Mexico 07:00 Colombia / Peru 08:00 USA 09:00

TV: Where to watch the Austrian GP on TV and on the Internet?

The Formula 1 World Cup 2021 it will be able to be followed by television in DAZN F1 in Spain, This channel can be seen through the DAZN platform or on Movistar +. Argentina, Colombia and Chile will broadcast the grand prize through Fox Sports, Mexico will broadcast it on Channel 9 Televisa and Peru on Fox Sports 3 and ESPN.

In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN. In addition, on AS.com you can follow live both free practice, qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. Y You will also find the best information on the F1 World Cup and all the reactions of the protagonists, chronicles and analysis …