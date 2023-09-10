Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

Crying children and panicked parents sat together in front of their houses. Eyewitnesses report how they experienced the night of the earthquake in Morocco.

Marrakech – After the earthquake in Slovenia and Croatia with a magnitude of 4.0, the next earthquake has now been measured. On the night of Saturday, September 9th, the people of Morocco were suddenly awakened from their sleep. The reason for this is a severe earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8. “I thought the ceiling was collapsing. Then I heard people screaming,” gallery owner Helmut Reinisch told the magazine Crown newspaper.

In areas from the Atlas Mountains to the city of Marrakesh, buildings and cultural monuments were partially completely destroyed. More than 2,059 people were injured; according to a report from the Moroccan authorities, there have been 2,012 fatalities so far (as of September 10, 2023).

Austrian reports “doomsday mood” during earthquake in Morocco

The Austrian Helmut Reinisch travels to Morocco again and again. At the time of the earthquake he was in the city of Marrakech, which is around 70 kilometers from the epicenter. He describes how panicked people gathered in a small square in the city. “It was a doomsday mood,” he reports Crown newspaper. “I was outside for a long time trying to calm old neighbors.”

Eick von Ruschkowski, an environmental planner from Laatzen in Lower Saxony, was staying in a small hotel at the time of the earthquake. “I already have experience with earthquakes,” he reported to the NDR. The hotel guests immediately ran to safety. Shortly afterwards, the environmental planner was presented with an inconsistent picture. While some buildings were completely destroyed, others were only partially or not damaged at all.

“An entire house collapsed right next to us” – entrepreneur reports on the earthquake in Morocco

The entrepreneur Stephan Reifeltshammer was also in Marrakech with his daughter when the earthquake began. “An entire house collapsed right next to us,” he tells him Crown newspaper. ““Immediately everything was full of dust.” This meant that he and his daughter were unable to see and the two of them could only feel for the exit to the roof terrace. He also noticed parts of the wall falling onto the street. “People ran outside in panic and screaming.”

Ruschkowski also reported that many people ran out of houses that were in danger of collapsing. “Which in turn caused danger because falling bricks and parts of walls naturally pose a significant risk in the narrow streets.”

People gather on streets and central squares during the earthquake in Morocco. © Kyodo News/IMAGO

Eyewitnesses from Morocco reported buildings suddenly moving

Abdelhak El Amrani, who lives in Morocco, told us in an interview BBC: “I could see buildings moving.” People had gathered in desperation and panic and were sitting in front of their houses. “The children were crying and the parents were distraught,” El Amrani recalls.

The region near the epicenter is worst affected. “Our neighbors are under the rubble and people are working hard to save them with the resources available in the village,” explained Montasir Itri, who lives in a mountain village not far from the epicenter. Just in February, an earthquake measuring 6.4 and 5.8 shook parts of Turkey and Syria. Tens of thousands of people died and millions lost their homes. (mima)