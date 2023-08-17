Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

“Better than the Maldives”: Ex-Ösi Minister celebrates vacation in Russia © Valery Melnikov/Imago/Archive image

Do you prefer goats and apples to white sandy beaches and luxury hotels? Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl finds Russia better than the Maldives and raves about village life.

Munich – Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl made headlines in the past for dancing at her wedding to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photos also showed them curtsying in front of the Russian ruler. The incident was met with harsh criticism in the media.

Kneissl is currently on vacation in Petrushovo, Russia, as the news portal says political reported. There she rented a house in the rural village. Austria’s Putin ally finally said that Russia was a better holiday destination than the Seychelles or the Maldives.

Russia: Better than the Maldives and Seychelles?

“I love living here. I understand this world, I got to know it when I was a girl,” Kneissl told the state news agency TASS. “Grandmothers, apples, summer, swimming in the river. It’s a good life I don’t need the Maldives or the Seychelles. It’s better.”

Local media initially reported that Kneissl was in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow last week and arrived there shortly after the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg. However, on Wednesday (16 August), she explained to TASS, she rented a “small house” in Petrushovo. While the Maldives is known for white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and five-star resorts, tranquil Petrushovo offers loud political quiet landscapes, small houses and herds of chickens, ducks and goats.

Ex-Foreign Minister of Austria is considering moving to Russia

Kneissl was Austria’s Foreign Minister nominated by the FPÖ from December 2017 to June 2019. She has been repeatedly criticized for her closeness to Russia and its ruler, whom she invited to her wedding in 2018. The pictures of her curtsy in front of Putin caused an international sensation. After her political career, Kneissl worked on the supervisory board of the Russian energy company Rosneft. In May 2022, Kneissl announced that she would be leaving the group. Several interviews with the Russian state news channel can be found on her personal website rt.

Kneissl is said to have stated on the fringes of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023 that she was seriously considering moving to Russia. When asked whether she also wanted to apply for a Russian passport, she remained a little more cautious: “In order to become a Russian, I have to learn Russian properly,” she explained loudly mug. However, she was “generally very open-minded”. (n/a)