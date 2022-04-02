Dubai (WAM)

Margrethe Schrambück, Austrian Minister of Economy, described Expo 2020 Dubai as “a wonderful international event of a unique style”, and expressed her happiness that the Austrian pavilion attracted about 2.1 million visitors during the exhibition period, and provided sustainable solutions that contribute to shaping a better future for all.

In the context of evaluating Austria’s participation, after the end of the Expo 2020 Dubai period, Minister Schrambock said: “Our goal was to expand areas of cooperation with the United Arab Emirates as Austria’s largest trading partner in the Gulf region.” She pointed to the success of Austria and its companies in using this large international arena as a wonderful business card, according to the minister, who appreciated the advantages of the exhibition and the opportunity for more than 50 Austrian companies, who were able to display their innovations inside the Austrian pavilion. The Minister highlighted the fact that more than 30 Austrian trade and political delegations visited the exhibition, and referred to the visit of the largest Austrian trade delegation ever to the UAE. She highlighted the result of an opinion poll, which showed the conviction of 5.73 percent of visitors, that the Austrian pavilion participating in the exhibition positively changed the image of Austria in the minds of visitors.