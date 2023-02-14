Austrian composer Friedrich Zercha dies at 96

One of the most famous Austrian composers, Friedrich Zerch, has died. About it informs Slippedisc edition.

The musician died at the age of 96. The cause of his death has not been specified.

Friedrich Zercha, born in Vienna in 1926, is considered one of the most influential figures in Austrian music. He wrote his first works for violin and small ensembles in his youth, but his musical career was interrupted by World War II. Even before graduating from high school, Zerha was drafted into the Wehrmacht, but in the end the composer deserted and hid in Tyrol.

From 1946 he studied violin, composition and music education at the Vienna Academy of Music, as well as musicology, German studies and philosophy at the University of Vienna, where he received his doctorate in philosophy in 1950. In 1958, together with Kurt Schwertzik, he created the Ensemble die reihe, with the help of which he promoted modern music in Austria. The pinnacle of Cerchi’s work was the creation of the third act of Alban Berg’s opera Lulu.

In 2006, the composer was awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. He is also the recipient of the Ernst Werner von Siemens Prize and the Theodor Kerner Prize.