Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Press Split

Austria is taking action against speeders with a new method. They catch speeders with mobile speed cameras.

Ried – Speeders who drive through town at high speed are a problem, especially in small communities. This is the same in Germany as in Austria. The police in Austria are now increasingly using hidden radar devices to combat speeders. They flash thousands of people – some are happy, others are annoyed.

Speed ​​trap cars flash speeders in Austria

Signs for the 30 zone are ignored and “please go slowly” signs are overlooked. The authorities therefore rely on radar devices that flash traffic offenders. In Germany it quickly becomes expensive. In the 2024 catalog of fines Up to 10 km/h too much costs 48.50 euros outside of town and 58.50 euros in town. In the case of certain violations, a double fines will be due. In Austria, exceeding the speed limit of up to 20 km/h outside of urban areas costs a lot bussgeldrechner.org 29 to 50 euros, within town 29 to 60 euros.

Since the beginning of October, the municipality of Traun/Ried in Austria, for example, has been defending itself against speed offenders with cars in which speed cameras are hidden. The vehicle is a white VW Caddy, which regularly changes position in consultation with the Traun city police. Sometimes he parks on the side of the road, sometimes in a parking lot in front of shops. For the driver, the car cannot be recognized as a speed camera; it sits among the other civilian cars in the cityscape.

“Catastrophic” speeding record: Hidden speed cameras result in fines

Traun's mayor Karl-Heinz Koll tells the story today.at “The locations are selected based on the experience of the police and on the basis of complaints from residents.” An initial balance was probably “catastrophic”. Accordingly, the car flashed around 8,000 speeders after just 30 days. The mayor continues: “There are numerous and, above all, drastic speed violations, sometimes even three times the permitted speed limit, right in the middle of our local area.”

The residents should be happy about this, as they had previously submitted numerous complaints. Other people, on the other hand, find the mobile speed camera a thorn in their side. People who recognized the vehicle as a speed camera then smeared the car with paint.

The police also go after speeders with speed cameras from parked cars (photo montage). © Bihlmayerfotografie/IMAGO and screenshot Instagram/ried.aktuell

In principle, the city keeps the location of the car secret. Warnings with photos of the areas in which the car is currently parked are already circulating on corresponding Instagram pages. The fleet of “secret” speed cameras now also includes a Fiat Doblo.

In Germany too, speeders will soon be at risk again at the speed camera marathon

There are always traffic violations in Germany too. Recently, a driver on the B12 raced into the speed camera at 200 km/h, or a Mercedes driver from Garmisch raced along the federal highway at 186 km/h. Because of such violations, increased controls against traffic offenders will soon be in place again. During the so-called speed camera marathon, speeding violations are increasingly monitored in several federal states at the same time. According to data from bussgeldkatalog.org The marathon is planned all day from April 15th to 21st, 2024. The main day is scheduled to be Friday, April 19th. (jh)