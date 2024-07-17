Home page World

A devastating storm front is sweeping across southern Austria. Several Styrian communities have triggered civil defense alerts. Pictures show devastation.

Graz – Heavy rainfall, possible flooding, landslides and the threat of a dam breaking. Severe storms swept across Styria in the south of Austria overnight into Wednesday (July 17). Civil defense alarms were triggered in the communities of Mautern, Traboch and Thörl.

Severe storms in Austria: Civil defense alarm triggered – evacuations in Styria

Around 40 people in Traboch were evacuated from their homes to the local primary school, reports Mafred Posch from the state warning center on Ö1. The dam of Lake Traboch threatened to break, but the weather has now been given the all-clear. The precipitation has stopped.

Weather alert in Austria: First all-clear in Traboch – people should continue to stay at home

The civil defense alarm was triggered at around 1:30 a.m. And even now, residents of Mautern, Thörl and Traboch are still being asked to stay in their houses and avoid cellars. Heavy rain had led to severe flooding. The Civil Defense Association’s recommendations for action:

Avoid underground garages and cellars, there is a risk of flooding!

Avoid the endangered area or building!

Look for higher rooms in buildings!

Follow the instructions of the emergency services!

Avoid or leave shore areas!

Seek shelter outdoors in good time!

Expect temporary power outages.

Observe the local weather development and be aware of the risk of lightning; expect rapid developments and changes in the thunderstorm track.

Plan for delays in road, rail and air traffic.

Close windows, doors and garage doors as well as skylights and roof lights.

Follow the recommendations of the Styrian Civil Protection Association, install the Civil Protection app on your smartphone for more information on self-protection

Photos show extent of storm damage in the Alps: Disaster relief service in action

The volunteer fire department of the town of Bruck an der Mur reports with photos of the short but heavy storm. It caused a lot of damage, especially in the Aflenz-Thörl area. Since the night, the fire department has also been in constant operation in the town area, pumping out cellars and transporting sandbags. Disaster relief units are supporting the region.

Only the week before, a storm front had swept over Tyrol and South Tyrol. Streets and houses were devastated, two holidaymakers were trapped in their car by mudslides. And in Germany the weather was raginga Bavarian region suddenly found itself in a winter landscape and even a tornado was observed. (moe)