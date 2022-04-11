Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday will be the first European head of government to travel to Moscow since the start of the Ukraine invasion, a risky mission, as Kiev prepares for a large-scale Russian offensive in east of the country.

Russia, which has withdrawn its troops from the Kiev region and northern Ukraine, is focusing its offensive on the Donbass (east), partially controlled since 2014 by pro-Moscow separatists.

“Next week will be no less important than this one or the previous ones. Russian troops will move on to (make) even greater operations in the east of our state,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in a statement released Sunday night.

“The battle for Donbass will last several days, and during these days the cities could be completely destroyed,” Serguii Gaidai, governor of Lugansk, said on Facebook.

“The Mariupol scenario could be repeated in the Lugansk region,” he warned, referring to the large port in the south-east of the country, which has been devastated and besieged since the end of February by Russian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday accused Kiev and Western countries of “monstrous and merciless” provocations and for the deaths of civilians in Lugansk.

Analysts believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to take control of the region ahead of the May 9 military parade celebrating the Soviet victory over the Nazis.

– Mines and anti-tank obstacles –

Awaiting the Russian offensive, Ukrainian forces were trying to fortify their positions and dig new trenches in rural Barvinkove, in the east of the country. Soldiers installed anti-tank obstacles at road junctions and mines throughout the area.

The population tries to flee to safer areas, while the bombing continues: on Sunday two people died in Kharkiv (east), the second largest city in the country, announced the local authorities.

“The Russian army continues to wage war against civilians, in the absence of victories at the front”, accused regional governor Oleg Sinegubov.

On the outskirts of Kiev, occupied by Russian forces for several weeks, the search for bodies continues.

“We have so far 1,222 dead in the Kiev region alone,” Ukraine’s attorney general, Irina Venediktova, said in an interview with Britain’s Sky News channel, in which she cited 5,600 investigations opened for alleged war crimes since the start of the Russian invasion. on February 24th.

She did not reveal whether the bodies found were exclusively civilians.

In the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital, which has become a symbol of war atrocities, nearly 300 bodies were buried in mass graves, according to a statement released by authorities on April 2.

In Buzova, also near Kiev, two bodies, dressed in civilian clothes, were found at the exit of a sewage system, AFP correspondents found. A woman despaired of recognizing a dead body: “My son, my son”, she cried.

– “Risk mission” –

On the diplomatic front, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who visited Ukraine on Saturday, will travel to Moscow on Monday for a meeting with Putin.

Nehammer declared that he has “the intention of doing everything possible to ensure that measures in favor of peace are adopted”, but acknowledged that he has little chance of achieving his goal.

The trip to Moscow is “a risky mission”, but also a “window of dialogue”, he said, before insisting on the power of “personal diplomacy”.

He also hopes to talk about the “war crimes” in Bucha, which he visited on Saturday.

“Bucha didn’t happen in a day. For many years, Russian political elites and propaganda have incited hatred, dehumanized Ukrainians, fueled Russian superiority and prepared the ground for these atrocities,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Despite the accusations, Kuleba said he remains open to negotiations with Russia.

