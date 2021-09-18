Austrian Chancellor promises safe winter sports season

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has promised a safe winter sports season. If the corona numbers rise, only vaccinated people will have access to après-ski bars in Austria, Kurz told the newspapers on Saturday. German media group Funke. Now people with a negative corona test certificate are also allowed to enter the bars.

According to the Chancellor, the vast majority of tourists and people from Austria have now been vaccinated. “In this regard, nothing stands in the way of a safe holiday in Austria,” says Kurz. Hotels and restaurants will also only be accessible this winter to people with a corona passport, i.e. people who have been tested, vaccinated or have recently recovered.

A lawsuit against the Austrian state began in Vienna on Friday, in which the authorities are accused of having acted negligently when a corona hotspot arose in the winter sports resort of Ischgl in March 2020. Relatives of a deceased corona patient are demanding compensation of 100,000 euros.