Austrian Chancellor promises safe winter sports season
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has promised a safe winter sports season. If the corona numbers rise, only vaccinated people will have access to après-ski bars in Austria, Kurz told the newspapers on Saturday. German media group Funke. Now people with a negative corona test certificate are also allowed to enter the bars.
According to the Chancellor, the vast majority of tourists and people from Austria have now been vaccinated. “In this regard, nothing stands in the way of a safe holiday in Austria,” says Kurz. Hotels and restaurants will also only be accessible this winter to people with a corona passport, i.e. people who have been tested, vaccinated or have recently recovered.
A lawsuit against the Austrian state began in Vienna on Friday, in which the authorities are accused of having acted negligently when a corona hotspot arose in the winter sports resort of Ischgl in March 2020. Relatives of a deceased corona patient are demanding compensation of 100,000 euros.
This was Friday's most important news.
- Showing the CoronaCheck app will not be a requirement for a terrace visit, said outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge (VWS, CDA) and outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte (VVD) on Friday when the council of ministers left. In doing so, the cabinet is responding to a wish from the House of Representatives.
- The Formula 1 in Zandvoort earlier this month “did not lead to major outbreaks” of the corona virus. About half of the approximately 91 visitors who tested positive afterwards, were already contagious during the race weekend, according to the GGD.
- Facebook has removed nearly 150 accounts, pages and groups from the German Querdenker, a colorful coalition of activists who regularly demonstrate against the corona measures. According to Facebook, the group causes “social damage” through social media.
- Both spectators and participants need to join the Leiden Marathon on October 10 no admission ticket on the day of the race. The organization writes that the mayor of Leiden, Henri Lenferink (PvdA) ‘is the running competition’ [beschouwt] as a sport that can take place without restrictions” – and therefore not as an event.
