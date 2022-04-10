Austria’s head of state said the country had a neutral military position in the war, but defended a ceasefire.

The Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, will meet with Russian President Vlamidir Putin on Monday (11.Apr.2022).

in your profile at twitter, Nehammer said Austria is militarily neutral regarding the war in Ukraine, but advocated an end to the conflict. He also called for humanitarian corridors, a ceasefire and a “complete investigation of war crimes“.



The chancellor also stated that European partners are in 1st place and quoted the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Saturday (April 9), Nehammer met with Volodymyr Zelensky and highlighted that the “Austria knows what the Ukrainian people are currently suffering.” He also spoke of helping wherever possible to “alleviate humanitarian suffering and end war“.