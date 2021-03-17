Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to admit the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to the European Union (EU) market as soon as possible. He stated this on the air of the Oe24 TV channel.

“With regard to Sputnik V and other vaccines, I strongly insist that the responsible agency in Europe should register all vaccines that are safe as soon as possible,” said Kurz. The more vaccines, the better, he said. The head of government added that he is ready to use the drug in the country, provided it is safe.

He added that he considers it quite realistic to receive “Sputnik V” for use in the country.

In February, the Austrian authorities thought about the production of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 “Sputnik V” at their own production facilities after a request from the Russian side.

Earlier, Kurz said that he would be ready to be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese drug, if they are approved in the EU countries. He also added that in this case, Austria will be ready to organize the production of these drugs in the country. The Chancellor said that when it comes to vaccinations, efficiency, safety and affordability should be paramount, not policy.