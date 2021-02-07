Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called the condition under which he would be ready to be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and a Chinese drug. Politics quoted words RIA News with reference to his interview with the newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Kurz noted that he would agree to be vaccinated with these vaccines if they are approved in the EU countries. He also added that in this case, Austria will be ready to organize the production of these drugs in the country. The Chancellor said that when it comes to vaccinations, efficiency, safety and availability should be prioritized, not policy.

Earlier, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expressed hope for the certification of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus for use in the EU. He stressed that the success of the Russian drug means the world has more tools to fight the pandemic.