Uneven distribution of vaccines against coronavirus infection could threaten Europe. This was announced on Wednesday, March 24, by the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in an interview with the newspaper. Die Welt…

“We cannot be interested in the gap in the European Union in terms of coverage of the population with vaccinations increasing more and more and we, thus, created the EU member states of the“ second class ”, – said the politician.

He stressed that drugs are delivered to countries that are part of the EU, not at the same time, and their number is not proportional to the population. This leads, in his opinion, to the establishment of different terms for the formation of herd immunity.

This factor, according to Kurz, can be called “highly political.” He added that he intends to raise this issue during the online summit of the European Union, which will be held on March 25-26.

In addition, Kurz admitted the possibility of secret agreements between pharmaceutical companies and officials, according to which the supply of vaccines to some countries becomes a priority.

On March 13, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis complained about the imbalance in the distribution of vaccines for COVID-19. According to him, deliveries should be carried out in proportion to the number of residents.

This problem was also noted at the UN, on February 17, the Secretary General of the organization, Antonio Guterres, emphasized that such a situation could seriously complicate the fight against the pandemic. He proposed to join forces to combat the disease within the G20 countries by developing a global vaccination plan.