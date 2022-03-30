Home page world

After the corona pandemic, experts are concerned about an influenza mutation. (Iconic image) © Jens Kalaene/ dpa

The corona pandemic is not over yet, but experts fear the next problem. A mutation of the influenza virus is spreading rapidly in Denmark.

Copenhagen/Vienna – The number of people infected with the coronavirus is higher than ever before. Nevertheless, many countries are slowly dropping the corona measures – including Germany. But experts are already warning of the next problem that could be associated with a virus: After the corona virus, mutations in influenza also seem to cause problems.

After Corona: Influenza mutation races across Denmark

“Freedom Day” has not yet arrived in Germany, but another virus is already worrying experts: the number of influenza infections is increasing rapidly in Denmark. As the Statens Serum Institute of the Danish Health Service reports, the number of infected people has increased sharply compared to previous years – even compared to record years like 2018/2019.

One reason for this could be the lifting of the corona rules in the country: In the past two years, these have also resulted in fewer flu cases in Germany. But in Denmark, the corona measures were ended in March. The Austrian molecular biologist Ulrich Elling has another guess. On Twitter he estimates that the virus mutated so quickly that the flu vaccination is no longer effective.

Does the vaccination fail? Influenza mutation is worrying experts

“Hopefully the seasonal effect will help, then it will come in the fall,” writes the expert. The Robert Koch Institute can give the all-clear for Germany: Although the number of diseases has increased in some areas of Germany, the overall infection rate has been largely stable since the beginning of the year. “Influenza activity in Germany shows a slightly increasing trend. A wave of influenza at the population level has not yet begun,” the RKI website continues.

According to Elling, Germany and Austria could then prepare for a flu epidemic in the fall. After two years of the corona pandemic, the nerves for it are weak. “I never like it,” says the Austrian biologist with regard to the influenza mutation. This could also increase the risk of double infections with corona and the flu. (sf)