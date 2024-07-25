Home page World

According to experts, a new corona wave could occur much earlier than usual this year – the reason being declining immunity and new variants.

Vienna – Molecular biologist Ulrich Elling recommends that vaccinations against the coronavirus be refreshed before winter. In recent weeks, there has been a significant increase in corona wastewater levels, so that an increase in corona infections this year is not expected to occur in late autumn and winter, but earlier. An “unexpected summer wave” is feared in the holiday destination Italy.

New corona wave already in summer? Biologists observe change compared to last year

In an interview with the Austrian news agency APA on Sunday (July 21), Elling said that after a very quiet spring, Covid wastewater levels had already risen significantly again in June and July. By comparison, in 2023, an increase was only observed from August onwards, and at a lower level. Elling himself works at the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology (IMBA) of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW). “If you can already see that there is such potential (for new infections, ed.)one must assume that the wave (or the further increase of these, ed.) earlier than last year,” the geneticist told APA.

A booster vaccination reduces the risk of infection by half, even in healthy people. © Benjamin Nolte/dpa-tmn

In view of the earlier infection potential, Elling recommends getting the vaccination booster earlier this year than in previous years. “As the vaccination takes a few weeks to take effect, I don’t think it makes sense to vaccinate at the same time as the flu.” This is because the flu season usually starts much later. According to the RKI, influenza viruses circulate mainly between October and May, and a flu wave in the population usually only occurs from January onwards.

This year, the number of cases of whooping cough in Germany is also unusual. They have tripled compared to last year. Authorities are calling for vaccinations to protect babies and the elderly.

Covid case numbers could increase earlier this year: Expert names two important reasons

According to Elling, there are two main reasons for the earlier increase in the number of Covid cases this year. Firstly, the immunity of the population – at least in Austria – has already declined significantly, as fewer people are getting vaccinated and six months have already passed since the last peak of the Covid wave. Both of these factors appear to have led to a “high potential for infection”.

As a second reason, he told APA that there are new variants that have a growth advantage compared to others. The JN.1 daughter variant KP.3 is currently gaining ground internationally. Elling speculates that this could lead to numerous infections as early as late summer. However, this is only a guess and is still very uncertain, says the biologist.

New variants and declining immunity: Which Covid-19 vaccine is currently recommended?

As in previous years, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommends a variant vaccine for vaccination against COVID-19. For the 2024/25 season, the Cominarty vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer was recommended, as it is also directed against the JN.1 variant. The new vaccine was approved according to information from the Pharmaceutical Journal in July.

As the portal reports, citing the German Pharmacists Association, the Covid-19 vaccines from Biontech/Pfizer will be available to order for the first time from August 6, 2024. In Germany, doses are available for all ages. At the same time, the federal government will stop delivering the Comirnaty vaccines adapted to Omikron XBB.1.5 and will properly dispose of existing vaccines.

In the Netherlands, a man was unable to get rid of Corona for 613 days and eventually died. The virus had mutated 50 times in his body. There are other cases of very long infections in people whose immune systems could not adequately fight the virus.