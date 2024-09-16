Arbitration court in Kaliningrad refused to lift Raiffeisenbank’s share arrest

The Arbitration Court of the Kaliningrad Region has refused to lift the arrest of Raiffeisenbank’s shares. This was reported by “Interfax”

The court issued a preliminary ruling earlier in September, prohibiting the sale of shares in the Austrian bank’s Russian subsidiary. The ruling prevents Raiffeisen Bank International from getting rid of its assets in the country and leaving Russia, the parent company said.

The bank’s shares were seized following a lawsuit filed by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited. The company accused the defendants of seizing corporate control in Strabag and removing its representatives from the shareholders’ meeting. As a result, MKAO lost dividends. The plaintiff estimates the damage from these actions at almost two billion dollars. A bank representative said that the ban on the transfer of shares is not related to the bank’s operational activities and stability and will not affect its work and clients. The lawsuit affects the interests of only the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the parent structure that owns 100 percent of the shares.

In July, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) announced plans to wind down its business in Russia and reported on the upcoming measures to the European Central Bank. Raiffeisenbank will reduce its loan portfolio in the country by 65 percent by 2026 and limit its work in cross-border payments and lending.

Since June 10, the bank in Russia has stopped making outgoing transfers in US dollars, since July it has stopped charging interest on savings accounts and opening new brokerage accounts, and in August it closed access for retail investors to buy and sell yuan.