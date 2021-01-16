In Austria, the government decided to extend the strict quarantine, previously imposed against the background of a difficult epidemiological situation, as a minimum until February 7, reports Austrian Press Agency…

According to the information source, the authorities took the appropriate decision after consulting the leaders of the country’s regions. Health officials have also expressed support for the restrictive measures due to fears of the spread of the “British” strain of COVID-19.

Austria is expected to begin a gradual exit from quarantine from February 8, shopping malls, service businesses and museums may reopen on this day.

Earlier, the Austrian authorities announced the introduction of mandatory electronic registration before entering the state.

In Austria, the number of infected patients reached 392,511, with 7,053 deaths confirmed. Meanwhile, since the beginning of the pandemic, 92,506,811 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the world, a total of 2,001,773 people have died.