The plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was left unescorted by NATO fighters as it flew over Austrian territory because the republic is neutral on the Ukrainian crisis. This was reported on May 18 by the website of the Austrian TV channel Pulse 24 with reference to the statement of the official representative of the Armed Forces of Austria, Michael Bauer.

Zelensky flew to Berlin from Rome on an Airbus A319 transport aircraft belonging to the German Air Force (VVS) as part of his European tour.

From the capital of Italy, the plane was escorted by Italian Eurofighter fighters, but they interrupted the flight before the plane of the Ukrainian president crossed the borders of Austrian airspace. In the sky over Germany, Zelensky was already met by German planes.

“Neither German nor Italian Eurofighters flew over Austrian territory,” Bauer said.

Journalists emphasize that the plane with Zelensky was in Austrian airspace for a short time, while the German Airbus has a permanent transit permit from Vienna. The publication emphasizes that if Italy and Germany would send Austria a request, they would also be able to obtain permission to fly from the Austrian authorities. Military aircraft require individual permits, Bauer said.

Zelensky arrived in Berlin on the night of May 14. His visit to Germany was the first since the start of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass.

There he met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Zelensky in the government quarter of Berlin. For this, all possible measures were taken to protect the area of ​​the city, which was cordoned off by the police. There were snipers on the roofs of the houses, police helicopters and fire engines stood below.

The fact that Zelensky will arrive in Germany became known as early as May 3. On the same day, T-Online reported that the trip of the President of Ukraine to Germany could not take place due to the leakage of information about it in the media. A source in the Ukrainian leadership told the portal that the Kyiv government reacted angrily to the published materials. Later, the Berlin police launched an investigation into the leak of information about Zelensky’s visit to Germany.