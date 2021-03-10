Austria strikes a different note in the corona pandemic: If districts or cities exceed a 7-day incidence of over 400, there are exit controls. Now it has hit a city.

Wiener Neustadt – It was to be expected that Wiener Neustadt (Lower Austria) would be hit. The time has come this Wednesday. If you want to leave the city, you have to present a negative corona test. An antigen test may be a maximum of 48 hours old, a PCR test a maximum of 72 hours.

New corona decree in Austria: residents have to have a corona test at least every three days

Wiener Neustadt has significantly exceeded the 7-day incidence. It is currently at 528.1, AGES announced. A drastic increase in corona cases was recently recorded in Wiener Neustadt. The obligation to test should be maintained until the 7-day incidence is below 200 for ten consecutive days. The entire federal state of Lower Austria has an average value of 212.6.

The planned controls in Wiener Neustadt are to be ramped up gradually by the weekend. “Anyone who is checked from Saturday, March 13th, does not have a negative test and does not fall under an exception, will be asked to turn back. In the event of a violation, a complaint will be made, “reads on the website of the Lower Austrian city.

Corona in Austria: compulsory exit test for Wiener Neustadt in force

The city of 50,000 people tries to explain the most important questions about exit controls there. Among other things: “Do I need a negative test if I bring or pick up my children at school or kindergarten?” The answer was: “Yes, as soon as a stopover takes place in Wiener Neustadt, a negative test must be presented.”

Corona in Austria – city massively expands test obligation

Red Cross, Federal Lord and the University of Applied Sciences support the city with the tests. From Friday (March 12th) up to 15,000 tests can be carried out daily, said Mayor Klaus Schneeberger. So far, 2,000 per day are possible. There are therefore three “permanent” Covid test sites and mobile test lanes. The free corona tests can also be carried out in various pharmacies. Tests are possible from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The ORF reports that there were longer waiting times at the test stations on Wednesday due to the mandatory departure test. FPÖ state politicians had previously warned of chaos as a result of the strict controls. Criticism in the direction of the government of Chancellor Kurz (ÖVP) and Austria’s Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober (Greens). Austria is also planning a new Corona law and wants to rigorously limit the number of people at a meeting.

Corona exit test obligation in Tyrol is changing

In the state of Tyrol, on the other hand, the mandatory exit test ends on Wednesday (March 10th) at midnight. The nationwide exit test has been in place since February 12th. From Thursday (March 11th), however, there will be controls for the Tyrolean district of Schwaz and four municipalities. All people residing in the Schwaz district still need a negative corona test when leaving the district. The state of Tyrol announced that the measure will initially be extended until March 25th. However, the entry restrictions from Germany remain in place. A couple from Italy experienced a corona drama on the Tyrolean border. The couple were vaccinated and tested, reports Merkur.de*.