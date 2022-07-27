Chancellor Nehammer: Austria will create a state gas reserve for three months

Austria has decided for the first time to create a state reserve of gas, which will last for about three months, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said. RIA News.

“20 terawatt-hours of natural gas, which corresponds to about three times the average monthly consumption, will be stored until November 1,” he said.

Stocks will be made available to the country in “case of emergency”. Most of this reserve from August 1 will be accumulated in the underground gas storage “Haidakh”, which previously belonged to “Gazprom”. Nehammer also said the country’s gas storage facilities are 51 percent full.

Earlier it was reported that on July 27, Gazprom will supply the Austrian OMV with approximately 40 percent of the ordered volume of gas. From August, Austria will begin filling in Haidach on its own.

Meanwhile, the countries of the European Union (EU) have agreed to limit gas consumption by 15 percent for the upcoming winter period. Spain and Portugal were able to achieve for themselves a reduction in consumption not by 15 percent, but by 7 percent.