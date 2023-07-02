The order of arrival for the Austrian GP could change. It is the effect of the acceptance by the FIA ​​of an official protest by Aston Martin against the finishing order, in particular with reference to the possible failure to sanction numerous track limits not correctly evaluated by the race direction. Aston Martin probably counts on allowing Alonso and Stroll to gain positions in the final race standings.

exam in progress

—

The FIA ​​has communicated that it is carrying out an examination of the list of canceled lap times provided to the stewards by the race directors. It was determined that some of these violations would warrant a fine that had not previously been enforced at the time of publication of the provisional standings. “These penalties will be reflected in the final classification,” reads the FIA ​​statement. This GP was particularly demanding for the marshals, who analyzed and often canceled lap times due to exceeding the track limit, especially at turns 9 and 10.