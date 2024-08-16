‘Lottery’ weekend at the Red Bull Ring
Remember the epic finale of one of the two 2021 races when Brad Binder didn’t change his bike at the end and crossed the finish line in first position ‘rowing‘ on dry tyres in torrential rain? Well, we could see similar scenes again this year as the weather is anything but ‘dry’ on the hills of Styria at the moment.
Today should not be characterized by rain, unlike what could happen on Saturday and Sunday, a day in which the probability of precipitation is close to 80%. An opportunity for Marc Márquez to score his first win with Ducati? We’ll find out, with the weather likely to be a factor in the championship battle between Bagnaia and Martin.
THEand weather forecast
|Friday 16th August
|Saturday 17th August
|Sunday 18th August
|Sky
|Increasing cloudiness
|A couple of thunderstorms
|A couple of showers and thunderstorms
|Max temperature
|30°
|29th
|26th
|Wind
|IF 6 km/h
|SSW 7 km/h
|SO 7 km/h
|Gusts
|20 km/h
|22 km/h
|20 km/h
|Chance of rain
|14%
|65%
|78%
Source: accuweather.com
#Austria #Weather #High #chance #rain #chance #Marquez
Leave a Reply