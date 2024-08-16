‘Lottery’ weekend at the Red Bull Ring

Remember the epic finale of one of the two 2021 races when Brad Binder didn’t change his bike at the end and crossed the finish line in first position ‘rowing‘ on dry tyres in torrential rain? Well, we could see similar scenes again this year as the weather is anything but ‘dry’ on the hills of Styria at the moment.

Today should not be characterized by rain, unlike what could happen on Saturday and Sunday, a day in which the probability of precipitation is close to 80%. An opportunity for Marc Márquez to score his first win with Ducati? We’ll find out, with the weather likely to be a factor in the championship battle between Bagnaia and Martin.

THEand weather forecast

Friday 16th August Saturday 17th August Sunday 18th August Sky Increasing cloudiness A couple of thunderstorms A couple of showers and thunderstorms Max temperature 30° 29th 26th Wind IF 6 km/h SSW 7 km/h SO 7 km/h Gusts 20 km/h 22 km/h 20 km/h Chance of rain 14% 65% 78%

Source: accuweather.com