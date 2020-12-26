The Austrian Federal Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, has warned that Europe faces with the entry of the new year a third wave of massive coronavirus infections and stressed that “an extreme challenge awaits us.” Coinciding with the entry into force this Saturday of the third “hard closure” in the Alpine republic with the closure of all shops that do not sell basic necessities and severe movement restrictions for citizens, Kurz pointed out that the continent will not reach a relative normality until the summer, when a large part of the population has been vaccinated in an operation that will begin this Sunday in all EU countries simultaneously.

“The first quarter of 2021 is surely going to be an extreme challenge for Europe, since we are going to suffer the third wave and the numbers of infections are going to increase again massively in many European countries,” Kurz said this Saturday in a interview with the Austrian public television channel ORF. «Then I start with the assumption that, due to the increase in temperatures and the increase in the number of those who have been vaccinated, there will be a growing relaxation of the situation. I am counting on that from the summer on we will all be able to return to a certain normality, ”said the head of the Vienna government.

The executive headed by the conservative federal chancellor activated today, coinciding with the holiday in many Central European countries of the second day of Christmas, a third phase of “hard closure” since the beginning of the pandemic that involves a partial confinement of the population in their homes It will be in effect until January 17. Austrian citizens can only leave their homes for justified reasons, although it is allowed to go out for a walk with people from their own home and to play sports abroad individually, but always avoiding contact with people who do not belong to the innermost personal circle.