She was arrested several times in Austria: “Climate Shakira” Anja Windl is now to be expelled from Klagenfurt to Germany.

Munich/Klagenfurt – Anja Windl is 25 years old and comes from Lower Bavaria. The climate activist studies in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee. The German is only called “climate Shakira” in the Alpine Republic and is perhaps the best-known climate gluer of the “last generation” in Austria. Because of her looks, the Austrian media likes to compare her to the Colombian pop singer Shakira.

Anja Windl: “Klima-Shakira” is said to be threatened with deportation from Austria to Germany

According to her own statements, she is now to be deported from the Alpine Republic – probably to Germany. To be more precise, in her homeland of Bavaria. Like the climate activist on the online portal today.at told, the so-called immigration police are examining a multi-year residence ban for Windl, who is studying psychology in Carinthia.

The background is said to have been an adhesive protest in Klagenfurt. “An identity check was carried out and my data was forwarded to the immigration police,” said the climate gluer. According to the report, she was prosecuted by the authorities for a series of administrative penalties.

Well-known comrade-in-arms of the “Last Generation”: “Klima-Shakira” Anja Windl, who comes from Lower Bavaria. © IMAGO / Eibner Europe

According to reports, she should not only be in Klagenfurt, but also in the stuck on busy streets in the Austrian capital Vienna several times. To stop the traffic there.

“Climate Shakira” from the “Last Generation”: Anja Windl justifies sticking to the streets

“Eight times” she had already been arrested during protest actions, Windl described in mid-February to the same medium: “I’ve been involved with the last generation since the end of October.” The Lower Bavarian told of alleged hostilities against her person. She has sympathy for annoyed citizens, she said and explained why, for example, there were adhesive campaigns directly on the days after the holidays: “We are looking for a certain amount of friction and disruption to society.”

Other forms of protest would not work, said Windl. The fact that she and other climate stickers would stick themselves to traffic arteries in rows was “a kind of desperate act.” She added: “Austria is doing too little. The climate crisis is rushing towards us. The government fails to implement even the simplest of measures.”

We’re looking for some friction and disruption in society.

“Klima-Shakira” Anja Windl: Does the Lower Bavarian have to leave Austria?

What is it about? In the interview, Windl specifically called for a maximum speed of 100 km/h on the Autobahn. In addition, “Klima-Shakira” hopes that no new money will be spent on oil and gas production and that a ban on fracking in Austria will be decided.

But will she now be deported from the said Republic of Austria because the authorities have had enough of her sticking? “I find it outrageous that I am being denied the right to protest in Austria,” said Windl today.at: “I’ve been living in Austria for years and have the center of my life here, including my studies.” (pm)