Austrian Chancellor Nehammer announced plans to create a strategic gas reserve for three months

Austria will for the first time create a strategic gas reserve, which, if necessary, will last for three months. Writes about it TASS with reference to the country’s Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

“Especially in turbulent times, the task of politics is to ensure security. For this reason, for the first time, the federal government will create strategic gas reserves on its own,” Nehammer wrote on Twitter.

According to him, reserves of 20 terawatt-hours of natural gas, which is equivalent to an average consumption of about three months, will be ready by November 1.

He also said that Austrian gas storage facilities are currently 51 percent full and “continue to fill up all the time.”

On July 26, it became known that Austria had taken the Haidach underground storage from Gazprom and would start filling it up on August 1. Previously, Gazprom was responsible for gas supplies in Haidah, but the Austrian authorities warned in early June of responsibility for refusing to fill UGS facilities.

Earlier, the EU countries agreed to limit gas consumption by 15 percent for the upcoming winter period. At the same time, the adopted agreement differs from the proposal of the European Commission, including that it provides for exceptions for a number of countries. In particular, Spain and Portugal were able to achieve for themselves a reduction in consumption not by 15 percent, but by 7 percent.