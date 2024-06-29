Austria will play the round of 16 of Euro 2024 on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. The match will be against Turkey, which qualified as second in group F.
The match will take place at 21:00 (local time). This round of 16 stage will be played on July 2, and the winning teams will advance to the quarter-finals which will take place on July 5 and 6.
Below we leave you with all the information on the Euro 2024 round of 16:
City: Leipzig, Germany
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Date: July 2nd
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain, 17:00 in Argentina, 14:00 in Mexico
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
In Spain The match can be followed live on La 1 de TVE and streaming via RTVE Play.
In Argentina will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico in Sky HD and in USA in
Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Netherlands
|
2-3 V
|
Eurocup
|
Poland
|
1-3V
|
Eurocup
|
France
|
0-1D
|
Euro Cup
|
Swiss
|
1-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Serbia
|
2-1V
|
FriendlyRepublic
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Czech Republic
|
1-2 V
|
Eurocup
|
Portugal
|
0-3 D
|
Euro Cup
|
Georgia
|
3-1 V
|
Euro Cup
|
Poland
|
2-1D
|
Friendly
|
Italy
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
Austria had a remarkable run through the group stages of Euro 2024. They started with a 1-0 loss to France, followed by a 3-1 win over Poland. In their last match, they won 3-2 against the Netherlands, securing first place in the group which included one of the big favourites, France.
However, the team will be without Patrick Wimmer for the round of 16 due to a suspension due to an accumulation of cards.
Turkey advanced to the round of 16 of Euro 2024 after losing and winning two of its three group matches. They started with a 3-1 lead against Georgia, followed by a 0-3 down against Portugal. Finally, they closed the group stage with a 1-2 victory against the Czech Republic
In the round of 16, Turkey will be without midfielder Çalhanoglu, who will be absent through suspension along with Akaydin. These absences could affect the team’s dynamic in their crucial match against Austria.
Austria: Patrick Petz, Prass, Wöber, Lienhart, Stefan Posch, Laimer, Seiwald, Grillitsch, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Arnautovic
Türkiye: Gunok, Mert Muldur, Akaydin, Demiral, Kadoglu, Arda Güler, Özcan, Kökçu, Kenan Yildiz, Yilmaz
Austria has surprised everyone by finishing first in the group made up of France, the Netherlands, Poland and Austria. This performance, combined with the Turkish team’s significant absences, means that the Austrians are slightly ahead in this tight round of 16 of the European Championship.
For this reason, we are betting on a victory for the Austrian team in this tie.
Austria 2-1 Türkiye
#Austria #Türkiye #watch #match #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply